Dybala: I Need To Score More goals To Be Like Del Piero

Paulo Dybala feels he can’t be compared with Del Piero, until he scores a lot of goals, like the club legend.

Dybala ended speculations linking him with Barcelona, when he signed a contract extension till 2022.

The Argentine has only scored nine goals this season, and believes he can only be compared with club legend Del Piero, when he becomes prolific like him.

“Del Piero is an example [to follow],” Dybala told Sky Italia after Juve’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Friday.

“It will be tough to follow in his footsteps, both on and off the field.

“He scored much more [than me]. I’m missing a lot to be like Del Piero.”

