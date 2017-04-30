Eba and egusi is the secret of my success – Boxer Joshua

British born boxer of Nigerian Origin, Anthony Joshua has credited Nigerian dishes for his successes. Anthony Joshua added the WBA belt to his IBF title with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight on Saturday.

Joshua was knocked down in round six but twice had Klitschko on the canvas in the penultimate round before the referee stepped in.

Not only did the 27-year-old retain the IBF World Heavyweight Championship, Joshua remains undefeated as a professional, with 19 victories.

The bout which made history as one of the biggest fight nights in boxing history drew a record post-war British boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.

Joshua while responding to some questions about his mother land, Nigeria says eating Pounded Yam, Eba and Egusi is the secret of success.

See video clips:

The post Eba and egusi is the secret of my success – Boxer Joshua appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

