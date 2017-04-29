Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Edo Is Ready And Open For Housing Business” – Obaseki – Nigerian Observer

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
“Edo Is Ready And Open For Housing Business” – Obaseki – Nigerian Observer

Nigerian Observer

“Edo Is Ready And Open For Housing Business” – Obaseki
Nigerian Observer
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclosed, during the weekend, that his administration was ready and open for housing business and ready to tackle the challenges facing the sector to ensure that Edo people got affordable houses. He made the …
Edo: Obaseki promises affordable housingDaily Trust

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.