Education can help ensure the economy is not ‘captured’ – Gordhan – News24
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
News24
|
Education can help ensure the economy is not 'captured' – Gordhan
News24
Durban – Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Saturday called on teachers to create a new generation of selfless South Africans to ensure the economy is not "captured". Gordhan was speaking at the SANTS Private Higher Education Institution …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!