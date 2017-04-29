Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Arraigns Court Official for N9.2m Fraud

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned a deputy chief registrar of the Ibadan Judicial Divison of Oyo State High Court, Mutiat Omobola Adio, before Justice S. Olagunju of the Oyo State High Court on a 2-count charge of fraud to the tune of N9.2million.Adio allegedly collected the said sum as payment for […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.