Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC sued over recovered 13 billion naira

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been sued by an activist lawyer,identified as  Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, he is urging the court to suspend action on the forfeiture application filed by the agency in respect of the cash sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State. …

The post EFCC sued over recovered 13 billion naira appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.