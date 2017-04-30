EFCC: Why Buhari must appoint Magu’s successor from another security arm – Okereke
A former presidential candidate of the African Liberation Party (ALP), Chief Emmanuel Okereke, has given reason why President Muhammadu Buhari should appoint a substantive chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) outside the Nigeria Police Force. Okereke observed that since the inception of the anti-graft agency, all its chairmen have been appointed from […]
