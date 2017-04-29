Pages Navigation Menu

EFE Flies Private Jet To Jos, Received By Governor Simeon Lalong (Photos)

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejegba, has flown back to Jos, the city which holds his ‘before fame’ memories in a private jet. The ex-housemate shared his photo in the private jet, really had a cheerful smile in it. Upon arriving Jos, Efe was welcomed by the Commissioner for Tourism, members of TeamEFE at the …

