Ekiti workers slam Labour leaders over plans to honour Fayose with an award
An interest group in Ekiti State workforce, the Enlightened Workers Forum (EWF) has criticized labour leaders over an alleged plan to honour Governor Ayo Fayose with “the Comrade Governor Award” at the May Day celebration on Monday. The group berated the leaders of the state councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress […]
Ekiti workers slam Labour leaders over plans to honour Fayose with an award
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!