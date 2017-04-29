Electricity workers seek better welfare package

The Osun chapter of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has called for improved welfare package, especially increase in salary to motivate workers to perform optimally.

Mrs Kadirat Adekunle, the Chairman of the chapter, made the call on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of a pre -workers day seminar.

The theme of the seminar is “Organisation and mobilisation, Strategies for trade Union Effectiveness.’’

Adekunle, who described workers as the engine room of any developed economy, stressed that they needed to be motivated to ensure vibrant and effective service delivery.

According to her, the minimum wage needed to be reviewed with the active involvement of the labour unions.

She, however, urged the stakeholders in labour movement not to relent in agitation for a better welfare package for workers, especially the clamour for a better minimum wage.

The guest speaker at the seminar, Mr Olayinka Ibrahim, stressed the need for the employers to understand the potential inherent in workers.

Ibrahim, who is also the state Coordinator of Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON), however, called for sustainable industrial harmony for the overall interest of the society.

He also urged the organised labour to reinvent itself, to effectively discharge union mandate in the interest of the workforce.

According to him, labour unions remain the only alternative platform that can liberate workers.

