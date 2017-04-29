Embattled Managers of 1004 Promise to Restore Services – Information Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Information Nigeria
|
Embattled Managers of 1004 Promise to Restore Services
Information Nigeria
Most homeowners in 1004 Estate, Lagos are wondering how the facilities in the estate deteriorated so fast after some residents forcefully took over the management of facilities there from 1004 Estates Limited. 1004 Estate was sold by the Federal …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!