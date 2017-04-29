Emefiele Appears Before Osinbajo Probe Panel

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Friday appeared before a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke; and the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The committee headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members.

Oke and Lawal took turns to appear before the committee on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Emefiele’s appearance before the committee was in connection with Oke’s probe.

While Lawal is being investigated based on allegations of violations of law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East, Oke is being probed in connection with a huge sum recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, which NIA has laid claim to.

Details of Emefiele’s submission to the committee were not clear as of the time of filing this report.

The panel, which was set up penultimate Wednesday, has 14 days to submit its report.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of investigating how the NIA came in possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

