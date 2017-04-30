Emir Of Katsina Lauds IGP Over Improved Security Nationwide

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir has commended the inspector-general of police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris for putting in place measures that have led to improved security and doused heightened tension in various parts of the country in recent months.

The traditional ruler made the commendation when the IGP paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Katsina. According to the Emir, “the IGP was appointed at a time when there were some formidable security challenges in the country, ranging from insurgency, militancy, kidnappings and armed robberies among others”.

The monarch, however, noted that with the diligence and commitment of the IGP, most of these challenges had been surmounted, while efforts were on to protect lives and properties of Nigeria.

Kabir tasked the police boss not to be complacent, urging that he should do everything humanly possible to ensure that the tempo is sustained.

The Emir further said that IGP’s visit was a home coming and pledged to continue to assist and cooperate with Nigeria Police Force to ensure the success of his activities in fighting crime and criminality in the country.

He also called on him to accord top priority to the welfare and comfort of officers and men across the country.

The royal father further advised the police boss to continue to be fair and just in handling cases that might be brought before him, and to always remember that we will all account for our deeds on the day of resurrection.

“Today God Almighty has entrusted you in to this position as number one police boss, don’t be selective in your dealings, fear no one except Allah, don’t use it to victimize any body and you will continue to see God’s hand in everything you do”, the royal father advised “Try to ensure that you are transparent, incorruptible and unbiased in discharging your duties and responsibilities, Almighty Allah will not allow your enemies to pull you down”.

“Katsina is a home of police, because my grandfather, Emir Usma Nagogo was Sarkin Doka of Katsina and my father too, Emir Muhammadu Kabir Usman was also one time Sarkin Doka as well as my uncle late CP Hamza Usman (Durbin Katsina)”, he said

Kabir urged that the IGP should not forget to give to his people,” Katsina people” a considerable number of candidates during recruitment exercise and to as well receive his royal blessing.

