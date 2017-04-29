English Football League results

English Football League results on Saturday:

Championship

Barnsley 1 Burton 1

Birmingham 2 Huddersfield 0

Blackburn 1 Aston Villa 0

Derby 3 Wolves 1

Fulham 1 Brentford 1

Ipswich 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Leeds 3 Norwich 3

Preston 1 Rotherham 1

QPR 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Reading 1 Wigan 0

Playing later

Brighton v Bristol City (1630 GMT)

Played Friday

Cardiff 0 Newcastle 2

League Two

Accrington 1 Luton 4

Barnet 3 Grimsby 1

Cambridge 2 Crawley 0

Carlisle 2 Newport 1

Cheltenham 1 Hartlepool 0

Doncaster 1 Exeter 3

Mansfield 0 Portsmouth 1

Morecambe 1 Wycombe 1

Notts County 1 Blackpool 0

Plymouth 2 Crewe 1

Yeovil 1 Stevenage 1

Full-time delayed due to pitch invasions:

Leyton Orient v Colchester

