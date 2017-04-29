English Football League results
English Football League results on Saturday:
Championship
Barnsley 1 Burton 1
Birmingham 2 Huddersfield 0
Blackburn 1 Aston Villa 0
Derby 3 Wolves 1
Fulham 1 Brentford 1
Ipswich 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1
Leeds 3 Norwich 3
Preston 1 Rotherham 1
QPR 2 Nottingham Forest 0
Reading 1 Wigan 0
Playing later
Brighton v Bristol City (1630 GMT)
Played Friday
Cardiff 0 Newcastle 2
League Two
Accrington 1 Luton 4
Barnet 3 Grimsby 1
Cambridge 2 Crawley 0
Carlisle 2 Newport 1
Cheltenham 1 Hartlepool 0
Doncaster 1 Exeter 3
Mansfield 0 Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 1 Wycombe 1
Notts County 1 Blackpool 0
Plymouth 2 Crewe 1
Yeovil 1 Stevenage 1
Full-time delayed due to pitch invasions:
Leyton Orient v Colchester
