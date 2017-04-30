Pages Navigation Menu

EPL: Anichebe Goes Down With Sunderland

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian striker, Victor Anichebe, fired blanks again yesterday as his troubled club, Sunderland finally got relegated from the Premier League to the English Championships.
Sunderland needed a win at home against AFC Bournemouth to keep alive their faint hopes of survival but the Black Cats who have been terrible all season under Coach David Moyes were beaten at the Stadium of Light.
Bournemouth’ Josh King struck in the 88th minute to condemn Anichebe and his teammates to live in the lower division.
Anichebe despite playing all his club football in England is a novice as far as the Championships is concerned.

