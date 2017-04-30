Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Rally To Continue

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price remained in a solid uptrend and moved above the $75 level against the US Dollar. There is a crucial bullish trend line formed with support at $73.00 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). On the upside, a break above the $75 level may call for further upsides … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Rally To Continue

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Rally To Continue appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.