Everton confirms qualification for next season’s Europa League

Apr 29, 2017

Everton are set for a return to European football next season after securing at least a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion’s 1-0 defeat at home to Leicester City and Southampton’s goalless draw with Hull City on Saturday means the Blues cannot be caught by any of the teams below them in the table.

With Manchester United having already clinched at least a Europa League place by winning the EFL Cup, and this year’s FA Cup final contested by Arsenal and Chelsea – two clubs currently in the top six – a seventh-placed finish is good enough for a Europa League spot.

But the Toffees, who last played in Europe during the 2014/15 campaign, can still finish higher in the table with four fixtures remaining.

In Friday’s pre-match conference, coach Ronald Koeman talked about the importance of keeping within three points of Arsenal, with the Blues travelling to the Gunners on the final day of the season.

