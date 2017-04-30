Pages Navigation Menu

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Named The Imo State Carnival Ambassador By Okorocha (Photo/Video)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Named The Imo State Carnival Ambassador By Okorocha (Photo/Video)

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has been named the Imo state carnival ambassador by the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha in a reception held for her in Owerri.

Remember she released a video some days back where she begged the government of Imo state to host her like her fellow housemates have been hosted.

