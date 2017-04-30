Exposed! How Cash-hungry Mothers Loan Out Their Babies for Begging

Regular passers-by at the Costain Bus Stop in Lagos knew Mrs. Adiza Umoru as a beggar who solicited for alms with her twin girls, barely two years old. No one knew her name in the area but her shabby dressing and gloomy countenance were suggestive that she was facing hard times.

In the scorching sun, amidst the awful din that characterises the streets of Lagos, the twin girls could be seen drooping or sleeping in an uncomfortable condition that even an adult would struggle to bear.

Even though Umoru made money from the street daily, the loose strands of hair on the children’s infected scalps and their sad looks demonstrated that they were not getting adequate care. They were not old enough to express their pains but their gaunt frame and hollow eye sockets registered their frustration.

With misery etched on her face daily, Umoru displayed the babies in her front like commodities for sale while chanting prayers whenever her pleas for alms yielded donations from passers-by. None of the daily sympathisers, who dropped money in Umoru’s bowl, however, knew that she had been deceiving them all along.

But late last year, her antics were exposed when she was arrested by the police. Sympathisers in the Costain area of Lagos were shocked to realise that Umoru was not the biological mother of the children. She initially lied that the babies belonged to her aunt. Upon further interrogation, she confessed that she “hired” them from their biological mother to beg on the street.

“I am from Niger State. I “rent” the babies from their mother and pay her per time whenever I use the twin girls to beg on the street,” Umoru, who refused to disclose how much she made, said in her statement to the police.

Two weeks after Umoru’s arrest, another woman, identified as Tawakalitu Aregbesola, was nabbed by the officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development for “loaning” out her child to a commercial beggar in return for daily stipends.

The 40-year-old woman, who hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, told the police that she had four children, adding that the first two children were schooling in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

On why she gave out one of her children to beg, she said, “I need money. I stay at Ijora Olopa, though I am from Ibadan in Oyo State. I work with a food vendor, who pays me N300 daily. I release my child around 5pm and receive him back around 7pm daily in return for N1,500.”

Booming begging trade

Aregbesola and Umoru are part of the growing number of women illegally profiting from this new trade in town. In recent times, this form of infant trafficking has assumed a terrible dimension with a damning proportion. Their unfortunate victims are made to suffer gross abuse on the streets.

While some of these women have received knocks for their cruelty and charged to court, many of them, who are increasingly seeing the trade as a means of livelihood, have devised ingenious techniques to escape being caught.

Although this trade anchored on child abuse and labour is a national malady, Lagos is unique because it has such cases in abundance. There are about 18 million Nigerians living in Lagos, making it the most populated state in the country.

“It is a prevalent crime and it is unfortunate that infant trafficking has become a business for so many people. It has become a major concern for the police. Some women have been arrested for this,” the spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Olarinde Famous-Cole, told SUNDAY PUNCH.

Relatives of these women usually dangle tales of prosperity about Lagos before them only to be confronted with the opposite when they arrive in the city. Thus from the Lagos Island to the Mainland, begging has become a last resort.

These beggars, mostly women, have turned the pedestrian bridges, major flyovers, garages, markets, roads and other public spots to their temporary homes.

One that resonates with many Nigerians is a viral video about an unidentified woman, who displayed “triplets” covered from head to toe on the Ikeja Along pedestrian bridge for begging.

The woman caused a stir in the street when she could not show a proof that she was the biological mother of the kids. While two of the infants were fast asleep on the bridge, the third one motioned helplessly, yelping and thawing.

An eyewitness, Marcy Temidire, who reported the matter to the police, said, “I was passing through the pedestrian bridge this morning, about three hours ago and I saw a woman seated here with three babies and I went straight to the Ikeja Local Government to lodge a complaint.

“We were trying to question the woman and she ran away. She was saying their mother was somewhere. She went down the staircase and we could no longer find her. She had been using the babies to beg for alms.

“From what we have gathered, these children are not triplets. The woman that has been using them to beg is neither their mother nor their relation. It is likely that the children were taken from either a daycare or different mothers. This is because they don’t look alike. This is a criminal offence. The lives of these babies are in danger. Something should be done. It is now so rampant, especially recently. I don’t know the kind of poverty or laziness that will make anybody to use babies to beg for alms like this.”

SUNDAY PUNCH gathered that the illicit trade is thriving because the women make a lot of money daily on the streets. A police officer, who revealed the antics of these “traders,” told our correspondent that the women often visit daycares to hire the children or get linked directly to the children’s mothers through relatives. While the children could be hired from different mothers, they are dressed the same to make them look like twins or triplets.

“They hire twins and triplets preferably because people would be more moved to give to twins and triplets than the one with just a baby. Using twins also finds root in cultural beliefs that such children should be taken out to the streets to beg.

“The commercial beggars are now aware that we are after them so they have changed their tactics, strategies and locations,” the spokesman said.

SUNDAY PUNCH gathered that while Aregbesola made as low as N1,500 daily for loaning out her baby, others like Umoru, who hire the children from their biological mothers, take the lion’s share, earning as much as N10,000, N15,000 and N25,000 daily depending on the thriving “market.”

Based on this, some of these women make more than an average university graduate in Nigeria, who earns roughly N80,000 monthly.

Mrs. Happiness Emmanuel is another mother who loaned out one of her children for begging to one Mrs. Blessing Ubom. She usually got a paltry N1,500 as compensation from Ubom whenever she returned from her begging trips.

Ubom would use Emmanuel’s baby and another child to pose as twins to deceive passers-by.

Before Ubom was arrested, the Calabar indigene confessed that she made about N25,0000 on the day she was caught.

She was spotted with the two babies, who were barely three months old, along the MCC pedestrian bridge in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State. When interrogated by the police, she initially claimed that the babies were hers.

Her lies were uncovered when she could not exert milk from her breasts for the babies. Those who caught her insisted that she must breastfeed the babies to ascertain motherhood link with them.

When the police were contacted, they took Mrs. Ubom to her residence at the Army Barracks area in Onitsha where her husband, Mr. Emmanuel Ubom, who is visually impaired, told the truth.

“I consider it (hiring children to beg) as a mistake. She went out to beg because of my condition. Please pity my condition because of God,” Mr. Ubom appealed to onlookers in a recent video shared online by the Anambra Broadcasting Service.

Bystanders watched as the proceeds from the illicit begging, a heap of crisp notes in different denominations, were displayed on the floor.

On why she loaned out her young child for begging, Emmanuel simply muttered, “Because I need money.” She was downcast as she cradled the baby, who had obviously been denied breastfeeding and other motherly care for days.

Effects of using kids to beg

According to a public health expert, Dr. Simbo Davidson, denying breast milk to kids like those hired by Ubom can make them become severely dehydrated and face starvation because those who hire them do not care about their welfare.

In an interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, Davidson further spelt out the attendant risks.

She said, “In order to keep these children quiet throughout the begging process, they are drugged regularly. This is why they often appear to be asleep for hours. Illegal sedatives can turn babies and young children into drug addicts and can lead to chronic organ damage.

“Some of the babies used for this begging trade are usually those who have congenital anomalies or physical illnesses; they require hygienic environments and yet are forced to spend days on dirty urban streets. Without medical care, healthy children in the community may also become infected if these babies with infectious illnesses are not kept at home in isolation. This is indeed a public health concern.”

Buttressing Davidson’s views, a paediatrician, Dr. Salma Suwaid, added that such babies could be down with malnutrition and communicable diseases on the street, leading to severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

She further said such kids could contract contagious diseases like scabies and other skin diseases as well as staphylococcal infections which could affect their health and cause death in some cases.

“In terms of social vices, they are prone to sexual abuse by paedophiles. They also grow up to develop low self-esteem which would make them become psychologically abnormal adults. Such a child feels he is not good enough if he is not being helped.

“It eventually leads them to low-esteem inclined jobs like prostitution if they are girls and lead to armed robbery for boys. Such children try hard to convince others that they are disabled; even though they are able, they may harm themselves to draw sympathy,” she stated.

Culprits blame recession

In separate interviews with our correspondent, women who exposed their children to such indignity of street begging blamed their predicament on the current economic recession.

A recent data by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the economic recession led to 1.5 million job losses. In the 2016 report on underemployment and unemployment in Nigeria, the NBS stated that the country’s unemployment rate rose from 10.4 per cent in the last quarter of 2015 to 12.1 per cent. This situation has made it difficult for many Nigerians to make ends meet.

Many states in the country are struggling to pay the N18, 000 minimum wage of their workers. While these women were quick to blame the recession for their woes, it was discovered that some of them lied about their reason for begging.

This came to the fore when 35-year-old Bosede Ayuba, accused of hiring babies to beg,was sharing her story with our correspondent at the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development.

Bosede said she took to the trade because her husband was dead. She also said she had no job.

Ayuba was arrested in the Iyana Ipaja area soliciting for arms with two babies aged four and six by officials of the Lagos State Government.

With a voice laden with compassion that would melt one’s heart, she said, “My husband is dead. I am the only one taking care of the children. I have no job. I decided to go to Iyana ipaja to beg, to feed my children. Whatever I make is what I use to buy garri for the children.

“Sometimes, I make N700 daily but it depends. None of my family members is in Lagos. I am from Kwara State. My father is dead. I am appealing to the government to release me. I didn’t know that the Lagos State Government is against begging on the street. If I had known, I would not have done so. ” There is a law against street begging in Lagos State.

But a few minutes after Ayuba shared her story with our correspondent, it was discovered that her tale was concocted to arouse the sympathy of the officials to release her. A mild drama ensued in the office where our correspondent was interviewing her as an elderly man walked in to her amazement.

“Who is this (elderly) man to you? An official of the ministry, who led the old man inside, directed the question to Ayuba. She cast her head downward after spotting the guest.

“I am her father’s younger brother,” the elderly man retorted when Ayuba kept mum, apparently dazed by his presence.

“Her husband is not dead as she claimed,” the old man continued. “She had a quarrel with her husband who is in Kwara and they parted ways. She is a hairdresser but prefers to go and beg in the street because she is a lazy woman. She learnt how to make hair and we bought equipment for her. What else do you want?” the old man, who refused to disclose his name, looked at Ayuba sternly in annoyance.

The old man told our correspondent that Ayuba could make about N5,000 weekly if she was diligent with her hairdressing job, adding that she took to the streets because she makes more money there.

Twists to the menace

Our correspondent’s tour of major streets on the Victoria Island with the officials of the Lagos State Rescue Unit and Rehabilitation Department, who have been clamping down on beggars, revealed another source of concern.

Victoria Island in Lagos hosts many companies’ headquarters as well as many influential Nigerians. This vast area has, however, become beggars’ colony as an array of tattered children could be seen pacing up and down in the traffic to beg for alms.

These categories of beggars are slightly different because they are sent out by their parents who they deliver their alms to daily. One of them is five-year-old Sanni. Clad in skimpy shorts and a torn singlet, the boy was running after a Toyota Hilux van to solicit for alms when he was nabbed by the police. Other beggars of his age range quickly bolted on seeing the police.

Sanni, who told our correspondent that he had never attended school, narrated how he gave the alms he got on the street daily to his grandmother. He kept mum on how much he made daily.

“My grandmother is across the street and whatever I make is given to her. I beg on the street because I want to eat,” he wailed as he spoke to SUNDAY PUNCH.

When the police traced her grandmother to a spot across the road, the old woman had fled as cautioned by the residents.

“This is one of the problems I told you about. The residents shield them from arrest. If you go to major markets to arrest these women, who use their children to beg, they bribe market leaders to protect them so that the police do not arrest them.

“Sometimes, this turns awry as they attack our officials in their territory when they feel they are being stopped from the business,” one of the police officers, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent.

Another eight-year-old girl, identified only as Aisha, shared a saddening tale of her life on the street. Aisha, who spoke in Hausa, said she came from Niger State with her mother to struggle for survival in Lagos.

Like Sanni, she too is not in school and delivers her daily alms to her mother. Her mother is also at large for fear of being arrested by the police.

Emerging national crisis

Sanni and Aisha’s plight underscored the worrisome statistics recently released by UNESCO that about 10.5 million children in Nigeria are out of school. In the report, Nigeria accounts for 47 per cent of the world’s population of out-of-school children.

Nigeria passed the Child Rights Act in 2003. The Act was introduced to bring respite to Nigerian children and also protect them from parents, teachers, guardians and neighbours, who, in the course of interaction, might abuse them.

In 2012, nine years after the Act was passed, a global survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit rated Nigeria as one of the worst countries in the world for children to be born. This indicates that little progress has been made in the implementation of the Act.

The Nigerian Forum on Rehabilitation of Street Children recently estimated that about 13 million children in the country live and survive on the streets.

Data from the 2013 National Nutrition and Health Survey show that about 800,000 children less than five years lose their lives. The survey further states that 12.3 million children suffer chronic malnutrition, out of which 300,000 are at risk of dying.

It also revealed that 19.4 per cent of children less than five years old are underweight, 32.9 per cent stunted with 7.2 per cent wasted.

Speaking on the development, a former President of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria, Dr. Dorothy Esangbedo, said the group was concerned about infant trafficking, especially those hiring children to beg on the street.

Esangbedo called for specific research on social paediatrics in Nigeria while urging the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle the plight of the less privileged.

“There is not enough attention to social paediatrics in Nigeria. This is why things like this happen and the follow-up is poor. The government has a section in the Ministry of Health to look after children with special needs and those they take advantage of. There is also a ministry in every state meant to address these issues. They should do more. First, we need to encourage research into this area to be able to tackle it effectively.”

The clampdown continues

• Women arrested for street begging

The Lagos State Government has vowed to prosecute anybody involved in either loaning out their children for begging or ‘renting’ kids for solicit for alms.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, who condemned the act, added that the government was poised to prosecuting those trafficking babies for money.

She noted, “It is now an established law in Lagos State; Section 168 of the criminal code of Lagos State 2015 (as amended) prohibits street begging. We have told people times without number that it is illegal to be begging on the streets of Lagos. If anyone wants to give, they should go to government resettlement centres.’’

Suwaid added that while it is right to prosecute the women, the root cause of the malady such as poverty must be addressed.

“Government should look into grass-roots empowerment programmes for those that don’t have it. Religious leaders have a lot of roles to play in condemning the practise of begging. There is a need for free education at the grass-roots. We need complete societal rebranding of norms and culture at the community level. We need health education in terms of family planning as well,” she stated.

A legal expert, Oladotun Hassan, urged the government to go beyond mere arrest but to provide adequate welfare for its citizenry, considering the unmitigated poverty rate in the country.

Hassan noted, “A lot needs to be done to provide basic welfare for Nigerians in order to correct this menace. Let Nigerian leaders imagine the value these hired children could add to the development of Nigeria. Will they add value by living on the streets?”

Also, Famous-Cole appealed to Lagosians to expose those profiting from street begging by reporting to the police.

Though he did not give the number of arrests made in the last one year for the crime, he stated that it was thriving because people were not giving police useful information to arrest the culprits.