Fact Check: Trump’s 100 days has not been a total failure after all

by Ezinne Ajoku Today, Donald Trump, POTUS 45, marks his first 100 days in office. What is so special about…

Read » Fact Check: Trump’s 100 days has not been a total failure after all on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

