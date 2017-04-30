Fans love my sexy lips – Jenny O – Information Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Information Nigeria
|
Fans love my sexy lips – Jenny O
Information Nigeria
Singer and TV host, Jennifer Obi aka Jenny O is having a good run in the music industry with her songs such as Shomara, Agaracha, among others which are getting favourable airplay. The HIPTV presenter stated that she is delighted that her songs have …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!