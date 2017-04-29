Federal Government partners with Sudan to produce Weapons for Fight Against Boko Haram

The Federal Government is set to partner Sudan in the local production of weapons in a bid to enhance the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali made this known while meeting his Sudanese counterpart, Awad Ibf Ouf, that a Memorandum of Understanding would soon be signed to strengthen the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

