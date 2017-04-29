Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Government partners with Sudan to produce Weapons for Fight Against Boko Haram

The Federal Government is set to partner Sudan in the local production of weapons in a bid to enhance the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali made this known while meeting his Sudanese counterpart, Awad Ibf Ouf, that a Memorandum of Understanding would soon be signed to strengthen the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

