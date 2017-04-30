FIFA BEACH SOCCER: Sand Eagles wins Mexico, to play Iran Monday
After a 6-12 loss to Italy in their opening game, the Nigerian side needed a win to come back into the competition.
They now need to win against Iran in their final Group B game on Monday.
