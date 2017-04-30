Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports

FIFA BEACH SOCCER: Sand Eagles wins Mexico, to play Iran Monday

  • Nigeria fight back to defeat Mexico in extra time
  • Mexico next game: vs Italy, Nigeria next game: vs Iran, both on 1 May

Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mexico 5-4 in extra time of their Group B clash at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.

It was the Mexicans that initially took control of the contest after goals from Abdiel Villa, Angel Rodriguez and Ramon Maldonado.

However, the West Africans responded with a pair of goals from Emeka Ogbonna and Azeez Abu before a late Victor Tale penalty resulted in the first regulation-time draw at Bahamas 2017.

Nigeria outlasted Mexico in the extra-time period, with Abu scoring the winner just seconds from the end to claim the two points on offer.

The win meant the Super Sand Eagles have revived hopes of a quarter-final qualification.

After a 6-12 loss to Italy in their opening game, the Nigerian side needed a win to come back into the competition.

They now need to win against Iran in their final Group B game on Monday.

