FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Sand Eagles return to winning ways
Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mexico 5-4 in extra time of their Group B clash at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.
It was the Mexicans that initially took control of the contest after goals from Abdiel Villa, Angel Rodriguez and Ramon Maldonado.
However, the West Africans responded with a pair of goals from Emeka Ogbonna and Azeez Abu before a late Victor Tale penalty resulted in the first regulation-time draw at Bahamas 2017.
Nigeria outlasted Mexico in the extra-time period, with Abu scoring the winner just seconds from the end to claim the two points on offer.
