#FIFABeachSoccer World Cup: Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles Defeats Mexico 5 – 4
Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mexico 5-4 in extra time of their Group B clash on Saturday at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau, Bahamas. It was the Mexicans that initially took control of the contest at the National Beach Soccer Arena after goals from Abdiel Villa, Angel Rodriguez and […]
