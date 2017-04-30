Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Finally, Eze goes home from school – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Finally, Eze goes home from school
Vanguard
Eze Goes to School, co-authored by Onuora Nzekwu and Micheal Crowder remains one of those classical master pieces by pioneer African writers that may never outlive their relevance in the society. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.