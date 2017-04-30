Financial Business & Maritime Newspaper holds training for journalists

The Financial Business & Maritime Newspaper has concluded plans to hold a one-day training for maritime reporters on activities of terminal operators in the Port, cargo handling processes and economic benefits of port concession to Nigeria as well as challenges facing terminal operators now.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Publisher of the Paper, Mr. Silas Onuoha, said that the training slated for 4th May, at Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) will also focus on monitoring compliance by all parties with the provisions of port concession agreements, minimising high cost of doing business in the port to prevent its inflationary effect on the economy and coastal surveillance for protection of vessels on Nigeria’s territorial waters by the Navy.

