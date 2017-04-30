Firewood vendor arrested for supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram

Borno State Police Command said, yesterday, that it had arrested a firewood vendor and driver, Malam Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr. Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this in Maiduguri, said that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members of the public.

His words: “Police have received information that one Modu Mustapha of Jumptilo village was a terrorists’ collaborator, who buys fuel and food for them, at Alagarno and other hideouts.

“The Police descended on the suspect, who has confessed to the crime.”

Chukwu alleged that the driver usually fetched firewood in the bush, from where he was suspected to have met the terrorists.

He said: “He said that he had been buying things for the insurgent group. We recovered N10,000 from the suspect, which the terrorists gave him to buy bicycle spare parts for them.”

The Commissioner said the suspect also named 15 other firewood vehicle drivers, who engaged in similar crime.

He said: “We have not been able to establish his reasons for buying things for them: whether he is under a spell, coerced into doing it, or doing it willingly as their collaborator.”

He said because of the nature of the crime, it would be transferred to the Military.

