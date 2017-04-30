Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Deepwater Discovery boss canvases support for tertiary educational advancement

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A philanthropist and chairman of First Deepwater Discovery Group,  Babalola Babatunde, has enjoined alumni of various citadels of learning to invest heavily in the educational development of their alma mater to help resuscitate the dwindling fortune of education in Nigeria. Babatunde said this while receiving an award for Entrepreneurship and Leadership Excellence given to him by…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post First Deepwater Discovery boss canvases support for tertiary educational advancement appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.