Flamboyant Lagos Pastor, Bishop Tom Samson, Wins ”Best Pastor Of The Year” Award, Spotted Chilling Inside His Limousine (Photos)
Flamboyant Lagos pastor, Bishop Tom Samson of the Royal Christ Family Ministry in Ikeja, Lagos -was spotted chilling recently in his expensive hummer limousine which is said to be worth N80 million.
The pastor who has been criticized heavily for his flashy lifestyle -was awarded the best Pastor of the Year in (Humanitarian and Youth Empowerment) at Nigeria Media Nite-Out.

