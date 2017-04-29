Food Security: Governor, NUJ Commend Berry for Strides in Agricultural Development

The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has commended the Chairman of CONTEC Global Agro Limited (CGAL), a subsidiary of CONTEC Global Group, Dr. Benoy Berry, for his bold strides in organic agriculture to banish hunger from the country.

Amosun, spoke while presenting the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Food Security award conferred on Dr. Berry, in Abuja.

For his achievement in good governance and infrastructural development the governor was also awarded NUJ Governor for 2016, he pledged to partner CGAL for food security drive in Ogun State.

An Executive Director, of CONTEC Global Group, Ms. Farida Adam who received the award on behalf of the Chairman, said Dr. Berry, felt honored by the leadership of NUJ for the prestigious award.

While dedicating the award to the entire Nigeria farmers, Dr. Berry said: “For me, this is a great honour especially that it is coming from one of the most important bodies in Nigeria.

“For us at CONTEC Global Group, this award represents the most important endorsement of the services we offer to Nigerians and other nationals across various critical sectors including Agriculture, Energy, Information Technology, Oil & Gas and Hospitality.

“If hunger is to be banished from Nigeria, we must think organic farming. That is why we are investing N20 billion into the sector to address hunger, malnutrition and food security.”

Dr. Berry who called for more concerted efforts in organic agriculture especially by multinational companies and well to do Nigerians said the need to invest in agriculture has become more expedient considering Nigeria’s population which is expected to hit 450 million at the turn of 2030.

He said: “We have consciously laid the foundation since we commenced production of organic agriculture inputs 4 years ago through massive investment of N20 billion to herald a new culture in Nigeria’s agriculture, from our world class research facilities in Maitama district of Abuja, for higher crop yields.

“Today we are very proud to say that Contec agro is Nigeria’s First Ever Agro Company set up strictly using Eco-friendly approach with innovative organically beneficial micro-organisms and bio-resources plant based molecules devoid of chemicals for seed, plant health and reclamation of the soil that has been degraded over the years with the application of chemicals.”

To achieve the company’s goal in food security drive, he said a sustainable template has been designed to increase crop yields through production of only organic inputs for over 50,000 farmers this planting season.

According to him, the company is spurred to delivering unique, natural products that improves crop yield and quality while protecting the soil from harmful effects of chemical based agriculture.

He said: “Based on the successes recorded on farms with the deployment of our organic inputs across the country by farmers, the company has concluded arrangement with some state Governors to build organic fertilizer with tissue culture facilities each costing $10 million before the end year2018.”

In his remark, the President of NUJ, Mr. Waheed Odusile, while commending Dr. Berry for his food security initiative through organic farming, said the award is in recognition of the company’s sterling performance in the sector.

Odusile, said: “NUJ has taken particular note of Dr. Benoy Berry’s investment in the country, and it is encouraging to note that his efforts have impacted positively on the millions of Nigerian farmers across the country.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

