Footballer Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Abdominal Surgery, Goes Off To Rehab

Super Eagles Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi recently underwent an abdominal operation in England after he got injured while playing for his Chinese club, Tianjin Teda.

The 30-year-old in a post on Instagram on Saturday, confirmed that his operation was successful, adding that he’ll be going to the rehab.

He wrote; “Surgery went well, rehab next… can’t wait to be back ⚽️👊🏽 shame I can’t be

