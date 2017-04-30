Pages Navigation Menu

Former #BBNaija Housemate Uriel gets her wish for a Special Homecoming Event + Governor Rochas Okorocha crowns her Ambassador for Imo State Carnival

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Ask, and you shall receive. After the Big Brother Naija reality show wrapped up, former housemate Uriel Oputa expressed her desires of getting a special homecoming event in Imo State just like some of her fellow housemates had gotten. Well this weekend, she got her wish. Uriel was joined by Gifty, ThinTallTony and Kemen as […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

