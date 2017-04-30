Former FCT Minister Declares Governorship Ambition in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT]) Senator Bala Mohammed has declared his ambition to contest for governor of Bauchi state in the coming 2019 election under the platform of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during his visit to the newly inaugurated state PDP executives at the party’s secretariat over the weekend, Mohammed who explained that he was the first person in the party to have formally expressed intention to vie for the exalted position, said his decision was informed by the consideration of alleged poor performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state led by the incumbent Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

He expressed optimism that PDP could unseat the ruling party in the next election in the state “because Governor Abubakar has failed woefully to deliver dividends of democracy” to the citizens since his assumption of office two years ago, claiming that his party had identified all its lapses that led to its defeat in the last 2015 polls “and has solved most of the problems now”.

“The coalition of parties that came together and formed the APC are very incongruous with each other with different manifestos and backgrounds. Their only purpose was to make sure they dislodge the PDP which they did without any agenda on the ground”, he alleged.

He also claimed that although PDP was accused of mismanaging the country for 16 years, but all the existing infrastructures and social amenities such as roads, hospitals, schools e.t.c being used in the state were provided by them (PDP) lamenting that up to now, “no new project has been commissioned by the present APC administration”.

Responding, the state party chairman Alhaji Hamza Akuyam admitted that lack of internal democracy, disrespect to the party’s constitution and imposition of candidates against the choice of the people were among the factors that resulted in the failure of the party in the past election.

He therefore asked the governorship hopeful to go and solicit people’s support promising that PDP would no longer use delegates to produce its flag bearers but would henceforth allow all registered members to select popular candidates that could be accepted by the electorates for various offices at the party’s primaries.

