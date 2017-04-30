Steve Agnew won’t stop believing Middlesbrough can beat the threat of relegation – Irish Independent
Steve Agnew won't stop believing Middlesbrough can beat the threat of relegation
Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew insisted his side can still beat the drop despite staying six points adrift of safety following a controversial 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Boro looked set for the three points they desperately needed after Alvaro …
