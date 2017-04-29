Get Familiar: Ade Piper – Ajaga (The Wise One)

Former Silverbirds’ Rhythm 93.7fm radio producer Ade piper A.K.A The Frigidi Frogodo Master is back again in 2017 and we can assure you that this time, the package is C.M.S.

Chakam Media Solutions (C.M.S) presents a man that is in every sense of the word an ‘AN ICON’ ‘A LEADER’ and ‘A FRIEND’.

ADE PIPER brings you AJAGA (THE WISE ONE).

AJAGA is a man full of life, energy and creativity.

AJAGA is dynamic, intuitive and innovative.

AJAGA is kind and is one of a kind.

AJAGA is an innovative power who knows how to meet the needs of his time allowing him to capture the

collective unconsciousness and the hearts of ALL… ESPECIALLY YOU.. THE FANS.. WATSHHH PROPERLY AND CHAKAM 4 U.

(#AMB -#AjagaMustBlow).

ENJOY.. ADE PIPER – AJAGA (THE WISE ONE) Produced by GWHEEN



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Ade-Piper-Ajaga-The-Wise-One-prod.-@gwheen.mp3

