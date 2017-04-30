Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Get Familiar: Sess x Kayshanor – Why We Party

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Kayomikun Babatunde Ilori, better known by his stage name KAYSHANOR is an artist from Kwara state.

He released his first single titled ‘i pray’ in June 2015 which was produced by manpi and also dropped a single sometime last year titled GABADAYA” the versatile recording act returns with a new Song tagged “WHY WE PARTY” after a very brief hiatus from the scene experimenting with new tunes WHY WE PARTY was produced by Sess(The P RBLM kid) & Manpi

Enjoy


Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post Get Familiar: Sess x Kayshanor – Why We Party appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.