Get Familiar: Sess x Kayshanor – Why We Party

Kayomikun Babatunde Ilori, better known by his stage name KAYSHANOR is an artist from Kwara state.

He released his first single titled ‘i pray’ in June 2015 which was produced by manpi and also dropped a single sometime last year titled GABADAYA” the versatile recording act returns with a new Song tagged “WHY WE PARTY” after a very brief hiatus from the scene experimenting with new tunes WHY WE PARTY was produced by Sess(The P RBLM kid) & Manpi

Enjoy



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Sess-x-Kayshanor-Why-We-Party.mp3

