Ghana National Lotto Result 29 April 2017
*GHANA ALERTS*
*NATIONAL*
*29-04-2017*
*SUC 13-((33BK))-57-37-34*
*MAC 90-89-((59BK))-50-35*
*LIVE 2SURE SEPERATED*
*STAY CALM AND SUPPORT THE BEST ULTIMATE TRIO*
*DR. ELIJAH U DO ALL*
*MUNGO PARK LEVELS NEXT WEEK*
*GIVE THANKS*
*$$ SHATTA BLINKS, THOMAS & DR. ELIJAH FOR 2017$$*
The post Ghana National Lotto Result 29 April 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!