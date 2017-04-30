Ghanaian star Sulley Muntari booked for reporting ‘racial abuse’ to referee – NAIJ.COM
Ghanaian star Sulley Muntari booked for reporting 'racial abuse' to referee
Ghanaian International Sulley Muntari suffered racial abuse on Sunday, April 30, as his team Pescara went down 1-0 to Cagliari in the Italian Serie A. According to a report on BBC, Muntari walked off the pitch in anger after he was booked by the …
Muntari walks off in Cagliari racism storm
Sulley Muntari walks out of Cagliari clash in protest to 'racial abuse'
Pescara's Sulley Muntari booked for reporting racist abuse
