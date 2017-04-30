Golden Gloves Winner Predicts Team Will ‘Get Stronger’ At COPA Coca-Cola Football Tournament

James Ogenetega has predicted a brighter year for the Rockford Junior College team. He says his team can only do better in this year’s edition of COPA Coca-Cola football tournament.

Rockford College, Ikorodu came closer to winning the title last year after narrowly losing out in the semi-finals, before they eventually ended their journey at the tournament with a fourth place finish.

Despite that his team was not among the top 3 teams, James went ahead to claim the golden gloves award after a sublime performance throughout the tournament.

James concedes that other teams will improve this year but believes Rockford College will also get better.

“This year I believe we are going to be the winner, because we are training hard and our coaches are on their duty now, which I believe will make us go far and come out with a victory.”

The fourteen year old further expressed his profound gratitude to Coca-Cola for creating such platform for him and thousands of teens across the country to showcase their talents and live up to their dreams.

“I want to thank Coca-Cola for bringing this opportunity to us every year, bringing more education to us, because we learn more than just playing football in COPA Coca-Cola.”

The 2017 edition of Copa Coca-Cola U-15 Football tournament is set to kick-off later this month across the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital territory Abuja with not less than 5,000 schools registered to take part in this year’s edition.

Anne Chijiene, Ex-international footballer; Soji Omoigui, Senior Brand Manager, Colas, Coca-Cola Nigeria; James Ogene Tega, 2016 COPA Coca-Cola best goalkeeper; and Cletus Onyebuoha, Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria; during the 2017 COPA Coca-Cola press conference held at the National Stadium, Surulere recently

