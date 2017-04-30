Gov Bello, please pay staff salaries – Daily Trust
Gov Bello, please pay staff salaries
For several months now, workers, especially teachers in Kogi State have not been paid salaries, a development that has crippled activities in the state. For many months, the Yahya Bello-led administration carried out screening exercises across the state.
