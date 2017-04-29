ODM picks Nairobi candidates

Daily Nation

ODM Leader Raila Odinga presents a direct nomination certificate for the Nairobi County governorship to Evans Kidero at Bomas of Kenya on April 3, 2017.Looking on is the Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION …

On devolution, elected elites must deliver or be voted out The Standard (press release)



all 14 news articles »