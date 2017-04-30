Guardiola: City Should Have Won

Pep Guardiola felt his side should have gotten a win against Middlesbrough, as they face a race to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw away, with Aguero equalising from the spot, before Gabriel Jesus headed in another equaliser in the 85th minute.

Guardiola explained the reason he fielded two strikers, so as to free up De Bruyne in the midfield.

“We put together Sergio and Gabriel up front,” said Guardiola. “Normally we play with one striker but I didn’t want to put Kevin De Bruyne in the role as a holding midfielder. I prefer to have him free to connect with our full-backs, and to have two strikers in the box.

“We deserved to win, definitely. In the second half we made absolutely everything. They crossed the [half-way] line twice.

“In the first 20 minutes of the first half they created chances, but in the second half we were much better.”

