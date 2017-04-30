Gunmen kidnap eight sailors in Bayelsa

Naval troops are making frantic efforts to locate the whereabouts of eight sailors kidnapped in the Atlantic Ocean close to Brass waters in Brass Local Government Area Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the victims identified as employees of Tethys Nig. Ltd and Sylver Global Ltd were abducted on April 19 about 17 Nautical Miles off Brass terminal.

The unidentified gunmen were said to have forcefully boarded the vessel after firing gunshots in the air to scare the sailors.

The victims were identified as Smart Kungborde, Isaiah Ebiewe, Christopher Wisben, Gabriel Enayon, Sylvester Ovwigho, Mathew Enegbuma and Kelly Shaka.

The abductors were said to have stolen all their victims’ valuables, hounded them into their speedboats and drove them to an unknown place.

It was however gathered troops of the Forward Operation Base (FOB) Fomoso at Egweama in Brass were making some efforts to free the captors.

Navy authorities in the state kept mute on the matter following an indication the affected vessel belonged to a powerful politician and retired senior naval officer from the state.

But the politician with the companies was said to have established contacts with the gunmen and gone far in negotiation for a ransom to free the abductors.

A senior security source, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the development and said the victims were still held by the kidnappers.

The post Gunmen kidnap eight sailors in Bayelsa appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

