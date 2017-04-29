Haa! Young Lady Shares Photos Of Herself Completely Naked After Having Sex With Her Boyfriend

We received multiple screenshots from various users showing a Young Lady with the Facebook Name, Joy Mathew who shared unclad photo of herself after having sex with her boyfriend.

The screenshots we received showed several angles she took and uploaded on Facebook. Though we can’t share them, But we’ve censored a photo.

She disabled comments to her post, but still didn’t stop Nigerians from sharing the photos… The photo so far has gotten 566 shares as at the time of this report.

See Below:

The post Haa! Young Lady Shares Photos Of Herself Completely Naked After Having Sex With Her Boyfriend appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

