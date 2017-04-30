Herbal medicines have no side effects – Atuchukwu

By Gilbert Ekezie

In the global battle to sustain the health people, herbal medicines have consistently proven to be very efficacious and effective in treating several deadly conditions because the natural properties they possess. Chief Executive Officer of Ako Group of Companies, Obiora Atuchukwu, whose firm is the sole marketer of two of the most active Indian herbal medicines for diabetes and piles, asserts that herbal medicines do not have side effects.

For this reason, Atuchukwu says that he remains committed to fighting deadly diseases with natural medicines, which he noted are very safe.

He posited that he chose to start with medications for diabetes, piles and urinal tract infections because they are prevalent and have caused more harm in the African society.

Atuchukwu also stated that his decision to combat diabetes was informed by the recognition, as certified by the World Health Organisation, WHO, that diabetes is the eight most deadly disease in the world because it is common among people in low to middle income countries of the world, ranking after diarrhea, which is the 7th deadliest disease and second killer of children under five years.

Atuchukwu explained that diabetes is a group of diseases that affect insulin production and use. “In Type-1 diabetes, the pancreas can no longer produce insulin. However, the cause is not known.”

According to him, in Type-2 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or it cannot be used effectively. “Research says that Type-2 diabetes can be caused by a number of factors, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and obesity.”

The Indian ayurvedic medicine dealer also expressed that diabetes can be managed in so many ways, especially with the use of natural medicines like Dykure, which is effective for treatment of diabetes without side effects.

Atuchukwu also explained that it is necessary to do a quick body scan against diabetes miletus, as prevention is better than cure. “After taking bath daily, check your body from head to toe, look for cuts, sores, blisters, and in-grown toenails.”

He also advised that one should not forget the places where moisture can hide and germs can grow in the body. “Check under your arms and breasts, and between your legs and toes.

Look extra closely at your feet and use a mirror to help you see all over. And if you have cuts or scrapes, treat them quickly. Also, take a moment to moisturize dry skin.”

