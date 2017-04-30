Herdsmen Killing in Abraka: Omo-Agege Appeals to Constituents to avoid Anarchy

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central, yesterday, appealed to his constituents to avoid anarchy following the killing by suspected herdsmen of an Urhobo youth, Solomon Ejoh while trying to rescue his mother from the alleged killer-herdsmen in Ovre-Abraka. Omo-Agege, in a statement, called on security agents to apprehend the perpetrators in order not to provoke […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

