Herdsmen Killing in Abraka: Omo-Agege Appeals to Constituents to avoid Anarchy
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central, yesterday, appealed to his constituents to avoid anarchy following the killing by suspected herdsmen of an Urhobo youth, Solomon Ejoh while trying to rescue his mother from the alleged killer-herdsmen in Ovre-Abraka. Omo-Agege, in a statement, called on security agents to apprehend the perpetrators in order not to provoke […]
