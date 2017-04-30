Hot Seat: Mugabe thwarts “coup attempt” says political scientist Ibbo Mandaza – The Zimbabwean
On Hot Seat we focus on the disturbed political landscape in Zimbabwe. Political Scientist Dr. Ibbo Mandaza says President Robert Mugabe has thwarted an “attempted coup” within his party. Recent public feuds between ZANU PF senior officials and cabinet …
