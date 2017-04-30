How a Man Was Allegedly Killed By His Scorned Ex-Girlfriend (Photo)

A young man by name of Yusuf Bakri took to Facebook to share a shocking story of how his brother was killed by his ex. He claims she later confessed to the act

Read the full story below:

True life story between late ONOS JIGGY AND TRACY IYOHA FASHETU . in ESAN CENTRAL LGA EDO STATE IRRUA ONOS (JIGGY ) who happen to be my big brother, he died mysteriously , i will cut the story short , it started this way , this guy had a relationship with this lady called Tracy IYOHA TRACY FASHETU. after sometime the guy found out she was not who she said she was ,that she was a whore . and all she does is going from one witch doctor to another she is 46 years old but claiming she is 32 ,so the guy decided to end the relationship and got married to someone else , the lady swear to deal with him so she went to a witch doctor ,she afflicted ONOS JIGGY with an ailment that lasted for a couple of months till he finally died , so after much prayers it was revealed that IYOHA TRACY FASHETU was responsible for the ailment that led to his death .eventually, she confessed at IDUMEBO IRRUA SHRINE that she is responsible for his ailment before his death . and her plan was also to make sure the unborn baby the wife was carrying in her womb should die inside of her and that the charm she made was buried at 4junction at idumebo.

That 4junction that led to illeh for those who know Irrua very well .but Glory be to God the mother and the child were saved .am saying all this to save guys out there to beware of this lady.it was yesterday we held that this is the 4th guy she has killed.she is still out there looking for her next victim. Her aim is to destroy every guy that come her way ,young men be warned if u ever have anything to do with her and u say u don’t want anymore without her been the one to say so, ohh u are finish dead and doomed. if u ask me why is TRACY after the life of young men I will say that is what she is destined for .she might have change her Fb name now and also move to a state where she is not known but the picture u see HERE is her picture and the guy she killed please save ur brothers, sisters, fathers, and husbands by sharing . She is a deadly virus in human form. She knows all d native doctors in ijebode. If u love Onos Jiggy and you are his friend please share this post .my heart and eyes still bleed with tears and pain R .I.P big brother