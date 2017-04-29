How Nigeria will dance out of recession in “few weeks” — Lai Mohammed

The West African country taunts doomsday prediction, saying it is now on a path to economic recovery

The post How Nigeria will dance out of recession in “few weeks” — Lai Mohammed appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

